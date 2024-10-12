AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the September 15th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance

AXIM opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. AXIM Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc engages in the development and sale of diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

