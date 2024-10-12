AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the September 15th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
AXIM opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. AXIM Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
