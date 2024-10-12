AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.57, but opened at $79.03. AZZ shares last traded at $75.85, with a volume of 79,338 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

AZZ Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AZZ by 325.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in AZZ by 176.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in AZZ by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

