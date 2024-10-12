Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $75.97 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $474.86 million and approximately $75.97 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001760 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,396,421,224,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,412,164,223,008 with 154,025,326,076,655,200 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 12.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $59,690,936.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

