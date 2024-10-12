Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,266 shares trading hands.

Bahamas Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.33.

About Bahamas Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.