Bank of America Trims Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Target Price to $70.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

APH stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

