Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $82.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

