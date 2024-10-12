Barclays Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $39.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cfra restated a sell rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.08.

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $42.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 31.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 25.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 565.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 231.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 123,651 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

