Barclays Boosts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $108.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Shares of COOP opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

