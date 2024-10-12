Barclays Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after acquiring an additional 120,213 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 154,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

