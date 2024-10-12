Barclays Increases NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $48.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised NMI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. NMI has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NMI will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

