Barclays Raises Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $35.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 156,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Cousins Properties by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 136,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,412,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after acquiring an additional 399,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

