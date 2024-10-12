Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the September 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Basf Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,285.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Basf Company Profile
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
