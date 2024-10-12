Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of BAX opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 45,268 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Baxter International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Baxter International by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

