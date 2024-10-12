Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.79 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

