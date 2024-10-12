Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VYM opened at $130.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.