Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

PayPal stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

