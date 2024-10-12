Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,060,000 after purchasing an additional 94,966 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,165 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,038,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,231,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
