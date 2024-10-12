Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Citigroup by 355.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

