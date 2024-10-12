Bennett Selby Investments LP Buys 1,092 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 156.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 69,674 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $16,114,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.84.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

