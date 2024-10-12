Bennett Selby Investments LP Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.49. The company has a market cap of $388.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

