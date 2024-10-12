Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 71 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bennett Selby Investments LP reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $9,141,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $305.04 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.60.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.