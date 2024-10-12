Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $1,692,321.19 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,321.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,213,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,754,805.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BSY stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 41.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 933.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

