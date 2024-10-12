Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 41.5% in September

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BPTH. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BPTH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Trading Down 0.9 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPTH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.13. 243,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.