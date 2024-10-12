Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 851,300 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the September 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

BIO stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.92. The stock had a trading volume of 157,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,456. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $364.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.84 and a 200 day moving average of $307.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.20.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,040,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,773,000 after buying an additional 634,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,081,000 after buying an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 649,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,391,000 after buying an additional 134,856 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 514,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,091,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

