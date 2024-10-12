Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 45.9% in September

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNGO
Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics Stock Performance
Shares of BNGO remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.32. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.67.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 557.98% and a negative return on equity of 151.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.
