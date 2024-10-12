Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 45.9% in September

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 532.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 462,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNGO remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.32. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 557.98% and a negative return on equity of 151.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

