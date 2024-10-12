BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 710.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Performance

BNXTF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. BioNxt Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

