BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, an increase of 174.0% from the September 15th total of 139,800 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BioVie Stock Up 0.9 %

BioVie stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,671. BioVie has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.67.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($6.60) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of BioVie in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioVie stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) by 276.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of BioVie worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

