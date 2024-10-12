BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 697,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th.
BTAI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,917. The company has a market cap of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.62.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
