BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 697,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BTAI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,917. The company has a market cap of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

