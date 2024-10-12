BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 697,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

BTAI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,917. The company has a market cap of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

