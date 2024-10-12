Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1,245.94 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $63,031.94 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,245.94 billion and $18.52 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.41 or 0.00522607 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00072387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,766,737 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

