Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $149.88 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and approximately $149.88 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $329.13 or 0.00521539 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,107.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00030976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00072685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,773,322 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

