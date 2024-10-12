Bitcoin Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $62,934.73 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,244.02 billion and $16.30 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.34 or 0.00519912 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00030400 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00072326 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,766,868 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
