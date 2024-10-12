Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Blue Owl Capital traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,749,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $48,517,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 450.03%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

