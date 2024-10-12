Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.20.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
In related news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
