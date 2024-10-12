Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.33. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

