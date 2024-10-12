Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 137,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

