Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.29.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $181.48 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 588,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,341,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada grew its position in Broadcom by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 9,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.