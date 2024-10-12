Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.33.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $220.74 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.02 and its 200 day moving average is $204.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.