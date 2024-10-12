Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $23.50

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 130,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $169,412.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,578,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,771.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 321,763 shares of company stock valued at $418,823 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $84.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $6.06.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

