Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT at $31.00

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 949.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 140.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 48.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Galapagos by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $29.81 on Friday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

