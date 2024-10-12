Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT at $31.00

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $29.81 on Friday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
