Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) PT at C$30.38

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.38.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.68.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. Northland Power had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of C$528.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$526.10 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

