Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 286 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Visa by 787.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Visa by 26,951.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,074 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,746,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,829. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $506.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.72.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.25%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on V. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
