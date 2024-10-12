Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.37.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $598.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $607.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

