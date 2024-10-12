Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $63.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

