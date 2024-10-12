Bsr Reit Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOM. Scotiabank upgraded Bsr Reit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Bsr Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Bsr Reit Price Performance
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($1.32). The firm had revenue of C$57.78 million for the quarter.
