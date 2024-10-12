BT Group (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.58 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 146.95 ($1.92). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 145.65 ($1.91), with a volume of 7,465,142 shares changing hands.

BT Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,601.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Lowth sold 198,537 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75), for a total transaction of £266,039.58 ($348,173.77). 43.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

