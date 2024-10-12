Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY opened at C$64.74 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of C$44.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.93.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.