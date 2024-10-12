Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,654 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.70. The stock had a trading volume of 223,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,981. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $162.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average is $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

