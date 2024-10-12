Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

Amphenol stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,295. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

