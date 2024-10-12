Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 2.2% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 383,142 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

