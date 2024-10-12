Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,600. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $417.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,437,796.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,437,796.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

